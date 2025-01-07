Melting Antarctic ice may awaken dormant volcanoes beneath the surface

If Antarctic ice continues to melt at a rapid rate, largely due to the impacts of climate change , it could trigger volcanic eruptions and a violent feedback loop, a new study suggests.

If climate change continues to rapidly melt the Antarctic ice sheet, it could trigger massive volcanic eruptions. © AFP/Fernanda Rebull/Direccion Nacional del Antartico

In a new research article published in Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems, a team of scientists warns that continued ice melts could cause an "unloading" of pressure on the Earth's crust, which may then trigger volcanic eruptions.

"As climate change causes ice sheets to shrink, the decreasing weight on a volcano may affect its likelihood of erupting," the study states.

What's frightening, the scientists warn, is that these eruptions may trigger a dangerous feedback loop as more ice is melted by the eruptions and their subsequent release of carbon dioxide.

"We find that the removal of an ice sheet above a volcano results in more abundant and larger eruptions, which may potentially hasten the melting of overlying ice through complex feedback mechanisms."

According to Live Science, at least 100 "less conspicuous" volcanoes lie beneath Antarctica's vast ice sheet, some even sitting miles beneath the frozen desert.