Melting Antarctic ice sheets could have serious impacts on world's strongest ocean current

Melbourne, Australia - The world's strongest ocean current could slow as melting Antarctic ice sheets flood it with fresh water, according to research published on Monday that warned of "severe" climate consequences.

Glaciers and icebergs are pictured in Antarctica, where melting ice sheets may slow the world's strongest ocean current. © IMAGO / Cavan Images

Scientists used one of Australia's most powerful supercomputers to model how melting ice sheets might change the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, which plays a major role in global climate patterns.

If fossil fuel emissions increased over the next 25 years – a so-called high emissions scenario – the current could slow by around 20%, the peer-reviewed research found.

"The ocean is extremely complex and finely balanced," said University of Melbourne scientist Bishakhdatta Gayen.

"If this current 'engine' breaks down, there could be severe consequences, including more climate variability – with greater extremes in certain regions, and accelerated global warming due to a reduction in the ocean's capacity to act as a carbon sink."

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current acted as a kind of "ocean conveyor belt" shifting immense columns of water through the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, Gayen said.

Melting ice sheets would "dump vast quantities of fresh water" into the current, the modeling found. This would change the ocean's salt content, making it harder for cold water to circulate between the surface and the depths.

Oceans play vital roles as climate regulators and carbon sinks. Cooler waters can absorb greater amounts of heat from the atmosphere.