SpaceX calls off Starship megarocket launch in latest setback

Boca Chica, Texas - SpaceX called off a planned test flight for its Starship megarocket on Sunday, saying it needed time to troubleshoot problems, in the latest setback for Elon Musk's behemoth after a series of explosive failures.

A SpaceX Starship spacecraft sits atop a super heavy booster at the launch pad before its scheduled tenth test flight, at the company's complex in Texas on August 24, 2025. © REUTERS

The recent problems have led some observers to doubt whether the world's biggest and most powerful launch vehicle will be capable of taking humans back to the Moon – or achieving Musk's dreams of colonizing Mars.

The rocket had been scheduled to blast off on its tenth flight from the company's Starbase in southern Texas at 6:30 PM local time.

Around 15 minutes before lift-off, SpaceX scrubbed the flight, which is a relatively common event for space launches.

"Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems," it said on X, without elaborating.

SpaceX did not immediately announce a new launch date, but a countdown on the company's website suggested there would be another attempt at the same time on Monday evening.

Road closures nearby Starbase indicated that Monday and Tuesday had been cleared for potential attempts.

The hour-long mission had been planned to put the rocket's upper stage through a series of trials before the lower stage booster splashed down in the Indian Ocean.

An hour before lift-off was scrapped, Musk posted on X that "Starship 10 launching tonight." The normally prolific poster remained quiet on X after the postponement.

SpaceX had also earlier flagged a "technical update on Starship" which did not appear to take place.