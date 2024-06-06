Michigan toddler killed in tragedy caused by rampaging tornado

Livonia, Michigan - A rapidly developing tornado brought tragedy to a Michigan community on Wednesday when an uprooted tree fell on a family's house, killing a toddler.

Officials in the city of Livonia said a tornado struck several neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon.

A two-year-old boy was killed, and his mother was injured after a tornado uprooted a massive tree, which crashed through the roof and landed on the bed where the woman and her child were sleeping.

It took rescue crews almost an hour to remove the tree and get the victims out. According to the Guardian, the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy's sibling, a two-week-old baby, was unharmed.

Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said, "This is a terrible tragedy for our community."