Michigan toddler killed in tragedy caused by rampaging tornado
Livonia, Michigan - A rapidly developing tornado brought tragedy to a Michigan community on Wednesday when an uprooted tree fell on a family's house, killing a toddler.
Officials in the city of Livonia said a tornado struck several neighborhoods Wednesday afternoon.
A two-year-old boy was killed, and his mother was injured after a tornado uprooted a massive tree, which crashed through the roof and landed on the bed where the woman and her child were sleeping.
It took rescue crews almost an hour to remove the tree and get the victims out. According to the Guardian, the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The boy's sibling, a two-week-old baby, was unharmed.
Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said, "This is a terrible tragedy for our community."
Tornado sirens failed to activate
Officials offered their sympathies to the family on Facebook and revealed why the tornado sirens weren't activated, despite the incoming danger.
"The City of Livonia activates warning sirens based on notifications from the National Weather Service (NWS)," the statement said, adding that what were initially storms "suddenly became severe as they entered Livonia."
The weather system produced an EF0 to EF1 tornado that traveled about five miles before dissipating.
Unfortunately, "NWS called it a spin-up storm, which didn't show up on their radars in enough time to issue a warning," the post said.
Tornados have been wreaking havoc across the US over the last few weeks. Last month, 21 people were killed after tornados tore through Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Livonia Community