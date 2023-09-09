Morocco earthquake kills hundreds in worst disaster for decades
Marrakesh, Morocco - Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed more than 800 people, officials said Saturday, causing widespread damage and sending terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.
The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 45 miles southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 PM local time (6 PM EDT) Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.
Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira.
The quake also destroyed several buildings in the affected areas, an Interior Ministry official said without giving specific figures.
The death toll as of Saturday morning stood at 820, with hundreds more injured.
The Moroccan army and local authorities continue to use all their resources to offer assistance and assess damage, according to state news agency MAP.
Nasser Jabour, director of the National Institute of Geophysics, told MAP that the quake had been felt in several cities as far as 250 miles from the epicenter.
"It is the first time in a century that the institute has recorded a violent earthquake of this kind in Morocco," he said, adding that the quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.
Biden offers support for Morocco
The earthquake caused panic among residents in Marrakesh, Agadir and other cities and was also felt in Rabat and Casablanca, local newspaper Le Matin reported.
Hospitals in Marrakesh called on people to donate blood, while there were still people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble, Moroccan media reported.
Moroccan television broadcasts showed buildings reduced to rubble and damage to the famous red walls that surround parts of Marrakesh's historic area.
US President Joe Biden sent his condolences in a statement Saturday morning: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship."
He added: "My administration is in contact with Moroccan officials. We are working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Morocco are safe, and stand ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people. The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose country suffered devastating earthquakes earlier this year, was among the many world leaders to express sympathy and support for Morocco.
The last major earthquake to strike the country occurred in 2004, when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake killed more than 600 people.
Cover photo: REUTERS