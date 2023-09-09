Morocco earthquake kills hundreds in worst disaster for decades

Marrakesh, Morocco - Morocco's deadliest earthquake in decades has killed more than 800 people, officials said Saturday, causing widespread damage and sending terrified residents and tourists scrambling to safety in the middle of the night.

Marrakech and other major Moroccan cities were devastated by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that killed over 800 people. © REUTERS

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 45 miles southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh at 11:11 PM local time (6 PM EDT) Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.



Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira.

The quake also destroyed several buildings in the affected areas, an Interior Ministry official said without giving specific figures.

The death toll as of Saturday morning stood at 820, with hundreds more injured.

The Moroccan army and local authorities continue to use all their resources to offer assistance and assess damage, according to state news agency MAP.

Nasser Jabour, director of the National Institute of Geophysics, told MAP that the quake had been felt in several cities as far as 250 miles from the epicenter.

"It is the first time in a century that the institute has recorded a violent earthquake of this kind in Morocco," he said, adding that the quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.