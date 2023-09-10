Morocco mourns earthquake victims as death toll passes 2,000

Marrakesh, Morocco - Moroccans on Sunday mourned the victims of the devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, as rescue teams raced to find survivors trapped in the rubble of flattened villages.

Morocco is still reeling after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the country, leaving over 2,000 people dead. © REUTERS

The strongest-ever quake to hit the country has killed at least 2,012 people and injured over 2,059, many of them critically, according to the latest official figures.



Friday's 6.8-magnitude quake struck 45 miles southwest of the tourist hub of Marrakesh, wiping out entire villages in rural areas.

Troops and emergency services have scrambled to reach remote mountain villages where victims are still feared trapped.

Al-Haouz province, where the epicentre of the earthquake was located, suffered the most deaths with 1,293, followed by the province of Taroudant with 452.

Authorities declared three days of national mourning, while several countries, including Israel, France, Spain, Italy and the United States, have offered aid.

Neighbouring Algeria, which has had rocky relations with Morocco, opened its airspace, which had been closed for two years, to flights carrying humanitarian aid and the injured.