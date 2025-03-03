Wildfire risk to rise as national forests face increased logging under Trump

Washington DC - National forests are likely to see a spike in logging and deforestation after President Donald Trump called for an increase in domestic lumber production amid mass cuts to regulation.

Logging is likely to see a rapid increase as the Trump administration slashes regulation. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump on Saturday signed an executive order opening a probe into combatting tariffs on imported timber, and increasing the domestic production of lumber.

The order seeks to improve processing times for new forestry projects and "decrease timber supply uncertainty."

It seeks to "eliminate... all undue delays" – or put more simply, deregulate – timber production and supply.

Environmental groups have issued a strong warning against increased logging in the US, as Trump seeks to "streamline" the approvals process by way of deregulation.

Speaking to the New York Times, Randi Spivak, the public lands policy director for the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), warned that "Trump's order will unleash the chain saws and bulldozers on our federal forests."

"Clear-cutting these beautiful places will increase fire risk, drive species to extinction, pollute our rivers and streams, and destroy world-class recreation sites," Spivak cautioned.

Trump has regularly blamed poor forest management for the Los Angeles fires in January, pointing fingers at California's Democrat-led state government. He has failed to acknowledge, however, that deforestation increases the risk and severity of wildfires.

"Deforestation contributes to increased fire risk in surrounding woodland," warns the Western Fire Chiefs Association. "Reducing tree cover and ground vegetation dries out forests... This leads to a greater risk of fire in the area around a deforested zone."