Trump looks to open up latest front in tariff war with executive order on lumber

Washington DC - President Donald Trump ordered a probe Saturday into potential tariffs on lumber imports while also pushing for a domestic supply boost, in the latest move threatening to stoke trade tensions.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order hinting at possible tariffs to come for timber and lumber imports. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & REUTERS

Trump signed an executive order instructing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to start an investigation "to determine the effects on the national security of imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products."

The study may result in new tariffs being imposed, which would pile on top of existing levies.

The investigation takes aim at exporters like Canada, Germany, and Brazil, with White House officials earlier accusing these economies of "dumping lumber into our markets at the expense of both our economic prosperity and national security."

Canada for example is among the world's biggest exporters of softwood lumber, with its largest export market being the US.

The probe under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act comes days after Trump used the same tool to study copper imports, and after he unveiled tariff hikes on steel and aluminum products.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the announcement, a White House official criticized "bad actors" globally who develop "massive overcapacity" with the help of government subsidies.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said such dumping caused the world's biggest economy to lose its own manufacturing capacities despite having natural resources.