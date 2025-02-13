NOAA introduces harsh new requirements in "crackdown on climate"

Washington DC - The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has implemented harsh new restrictions which may impact its ability to provide accurate weather forecasts.

Under the new Trump administration, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration introduced harsh new restrictions on collaborating with international partners. © Collage: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The NOAA last week sent a message to its staff announcing a new requirement for all interactions with foreign nationals to be documented in an internal spreadsheet. Every meeting will have to be approved by a staff member approved by Donald Trump's administration.

These directives now require greater oversight of NOAA and National Weather Service scientists, who depend on collaborations with international partners. In addition, the Trump White House has also asked the NOAA to compile a list of all climate-related federal grants.

Meanwhile, heavy staff cuts are expected at the NOAA and NWS. Reports from CBS suggest that Washington may cut 50% of NOAA staff and about 30% of the agency's budget.

"My expectation is that it's going to be a crackdown on climate," a senior NOAA scientist told the Guardian. "People are just somewhere between disturbed and terrified."

Forecasts and models issued by NWS are used around the world to predict weather patterns and are vital for global security and the mitigation of natural disasters.

Greg Carbin, who served as the chief of forecast operations at the NSW's weather prediction center, warned that cuts to the NOAA both financially and via staffing, as well as limits to international cooperation, could have devastating consequences.

"Cutting these services now would be a reckless decision that would cost far more in lives and damages than it would ever save on a balance sheet," he told the Guardian.