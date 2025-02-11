Fears mount as Trump administration tells NOAA to make list of climate grants

Washington DC - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is concerned after they were instructed by the Trump administration to provide a list of all grants related to climate change .

The Trump administration has asked the NOAA to provide a list of all climate-related grants. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & AFP/NOAA/Handout

The NOAA was on Thursday issued with a Commerce Department directive to identify programs and grants related to climate change and clean energy, amongst other things.

Staff members were asked to search their databases looking for the terms "climate science," "climate crisis," "clean energy," "environmental quality," and "pollution.

They are then to compile a list and provide it to the Trump administration.

The request was confirmed in documents obtained by the New York Times, raising fears that the grants would be canceled.

The NOAA and its sub-agency, the National Weather Service, are among the world's most important climate agencies, providing a huge amount of data to researchers at some of the globe's best universities.

As a result, the cancellation of grants, as well as the roll-back of the NOAA as a whole, could have a devastating impact on the funding of scientific research into climate change both inside and outside the US.