Northern lights dazzle night skies thanks to strong geomagnetic storm

Scientist Jim Wild has traveled to the Arctic Circle numerous times to study the northern lights, but on Thursday night, he only needed to look out of his bedroom window in the English city of Lancaster.

On Thursday, skygazers in many parts of the world were treated to colorful auroras at latitudes beyond the polar extremes where they normally light up the skies. © Axel Heimken / AFP

For at least the second time this year, skygazers in many parts of the world were treated to colorful auroras at latitudes beyond the polar extremes where they normally light up the skies.



The dazzling celestial shows were caused by a gigantic ball of plasma – and an accompanying magnetic field – which erupted from the Sun earlier this week.

When this eruption, called a coronal mass ejection (CME), arrived at Earth at around 12:00 PM on Thursday, it triggered a strong geomagnetic storm.

This storm, in turn, sparked northern and southern lights – aurora borealis and aurora australis – in swathes of Europe, the US, Australia, and elsewhere.

While Wild could see the shimmering reds and greens from his back garden, he jumped in the car with his family to get a better look away from the bright lights of Lancaster.

"All the little back roads and parking spots were full of people with flasks of coffee and deck chairs looking at the northern lights," he told AFP.

"It was a party atmosphere," he said, comparing the scenes to UFO spotters looking up at the sky in the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

While Wild was explaining the phenomenon to his 11- and 13-year-old children, another nearby skygazer approached and asked how come he knew so much about it.

"Well, actually, this is what I study for a living," responded the professor in space physics at Lancaster University, who specializes in how solar weather disrupts power grids and transport here on Earth.