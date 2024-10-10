Hurricane Milton: At least 10 confirmed dead after swath of tornadoes

Sarasota, Florida - At least 10 people were dead after Hurricane Milton smashed into Florida, US authorities said Thursday, after the monster weather system sent tornados spinning across the state and flooded swaths of the Tampa Bay area.

At least 10 people were dead after Hurricane Milton smashed into Florida, US authorities said Thursday. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

The major hurricane ripped across the state west to east before roaring into the Atlantic, leaving roads blocked by downed trees and powerlines in its wake. Some three million people are without power.



So far, though, it appears that tornadoes, rather than the floodwaters, have been responsible for the storm's deaths.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters at least 10 people were dead, with "our understanding that those fatalities were caused by the tornadoes."

Still, the southeastern state was able to avoid the level of catastrophic devastation officials had feared.

"The storm was significant, but thankfully, this was not the worst-case scenario," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a news conference.

Milton made landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast as a major Category 3 storm, with sustained, powerful winds smashing inland through communities still reeling from Hurricane Helene, which hit only two weeks ago.

The National Weather Service issued 126 tornado warnings across the state Wednesday, "the most ever issued for a single calendar day for the state in records dating back to 1986," wrote Hurricane expert Michael Lowry.

As of Thursday afternoon, rescue operations continued as workers evacuated residents stranded by floodwaters in the city of Clearwater, near Tampa.

A few miles away, wind uprooted large trees and ripped apart the roof at the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field baseball stadium in St. Petersburg and sent a construction crane falling onto a downtown building nearby.