Papua New Guinea devastated by landslide as UN releases alarming death toll

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - More than 670 people are believed to have died after a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea, a UN official told AFP on Sunday as aid workers and villagers braved perilous conditions in their desperate search for survivors.

People carry bags in the aftermath of a landslide in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea. © Andrew Ruing/Handout via REUTERS

"There are an estimated 150-plus houses now buried" said UN migration agency official Serhan Aktoprak, adding that "670-plus people are assumed dead."



"The situation is terrible with the land still sliding. The water is running and this is creating a massive risk for everyone involved," added Aktoprak, who is based in Port Moresby.

The once-bustling hillside village in Enga province was almost completely obliterated when the landslide struck in the early hours of Friday morning, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside.

"People are using digging sticks, spades, large agricultural forks to remove the bodies buried under the soil," Aktoprak said.

More than 1,000 people have been displaced by the catastrophe, he added, with food gardens and water supplies almost completely wiped out.

Aid agencies and local leaders initially feared between 100 and 300 people may have perished in the disaster.

The death toll was revised up as disaster workers on the ground realized more people were living in the village than initially estimated, Aktoprak said.