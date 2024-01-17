Pentagon to get rooftop solar panels in clean energy push

Washington DC - Solar panels will be installed on the roof of the Pentagon as part of a push for clean energy at federal facilities, the United States Department of Energy said on Wednesday.

The Pentagon will adopt new solar panels in the latest push for clean energy. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The Pentagon is slated for upgrades including "rooftop solar panels, a heat-recovery heat pump system, and solar thermal panels to reduce reliance on natural gas and fuel oil combustion systems," the Department of Energy said in a statement.

The changes are part of clean energy projects at 31 facilities belonging to departments including Commerce, Defense, Energy, Interior, and Transportation, it said.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said in the statement that the Pentagon is working to make "our installations more resilient, better securing our critical infrastructure, and saving money – a win for warfighters and taxpayers alike."

Climate change poses various security challenges for the United States, with storms having already caused billions of dollars in damage to US bases.