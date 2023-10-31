Biden gives green light to biggest ever offshore wind farm in US

Washington DC - The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a plan to build the largest ever offshore wind farm in the US, which would power hundreds of thousands of homes with clean energy .

Dominion Energy's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is located 23.5 nautical miles off Virginia Beach and marks the fifth such offshore wind plan under the Biden administration, which has come under fire from environmentalists for also greenlighting several new major fossil fuel leases.



Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement the decision demonstrated the government's commitment to "the clean energy future," adding it would respond to the climate crisis, lower energy costs, and create new jobs.

The project is expected to provide hundreds of jobs in both the construction and operational phase, as well as generate regional economic development, the statement added.

In all, the five new offshore wind approvals are set to supply five gigawatts of energy to the national grid, with 2.6 gigawatts – more than half – from the CVOW.