Powerful earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - Japan was hit with a series of powerful earthquakes on Monday, the most severe reaching a magnitude of 7.6, causing two fatalities, injuries, and damage, and prompting officials to issue tsunami warnings.

Japan was hit with severe earthquakes on Monday, leading officials to issue tsunami warnings. © Yusuke FUKUHARA / Yomiuri Shimbun / AFP

Japanese television station NHK warned of a tidal wave of up to 5 meters (16 feet) in Ishikawa Prefecture, the hardest hit area.

Two people were found dead in Nanao on the badly affected Noto peninsula on the Sea of Japan, the Japanese television station NHK reported late Monday evening (local time).

The deaths have yet to be officially confirmed. According to local media reports, several people suffered injuries.

At 4:10 PM local time, the weather authority reported a strong tremor with a magnitude of 7.6. It occurred at a very shallow depth, and the epicenter was located in the Noto peninsula region on the Sea of Japan.

The authority then issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa Prefecture and lower-lower tsunami warnings for the other coastal regions in the west of the archipelago. The earthquake was felt from Hokkaido in northern Japan to the southwestern main island of Kyushu.

The regions were hit by further tremors as the quake progressed. Roads were torn up, a fire broke out in a factory, and goods fell off the shelves in some shops. The power went out in 34,000 households in Ishikawa and other prefectures. There were reports of burst water pipes.

The affected region is currently experiencing winter temperatures. Soldiers were sent to the Ishikawa region to help with rescue work.

Buildings also began to sway in areas surrounding the city of Tokyo. The national meteorological authority warned of further strong quakes during the week, especially in the next two or three days.