Powerful earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings in Japan
Tokyo, Japan - Japan was hit with a series of powerful earthquakes on Monday, the most severe reaching a magnitude of 7.6, causing two fatalities, injuries, and damage, and prompting officials to issue tsunami warnings.
Japanese television station NHK warned of a tidal wave of up to 5 meters (16 feet) in Ishikawa Prefecture, the hardest hit area.
Two people were found dead in Nanao on the badly affected Noto peninsula on the Sea of Japan, the Japanese television station NHK reported late Monday evening (local time).
The deaths have yet to be officially confirmed. According to local media reports, several people suffered injuries.
At 4:10 PM local time, the weather authority reported a strong tremor with a magnitude of 7.6. It occurred at a very shallow depth, and the epicenter was located in the Noto peninsula region on the Sea of Japan.
The authority then issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa Prefecture and lower-lower tsunami warnings for the other coastal regions in the west of the archipelago. The earthquake was felt from Hokkaido in northern Japan to the southwestern main island of Kyushu.
The regions were hit by further tremors as the quake progressed. Roads were torn up, a fire broke out in a factory, and goods fell off the shelves in some shops. The power went out in 34,000 households in Ishikawa and other prefectures. There were reports of burst water pipes.
The affected region is currently experiencing winter temperatures. Soldiers were sent to the Ishikawa region to help with rescue work.
Buildings also began to sway in areas surrounding the city of Tokyo. The national meteorological authority warned of further strong quakes during the week, especially in the next two or three days.
At least two deaths reported amid Japan earthquakes
Japanese television stations reported waves of more than 1 meter (3 feet). People were urged to seek safety on high ground or in buildings. The highest tsunami warning was later lowered, though residents on the coast were told that they should not return to their homes for the time being.
Tsunami warnings were also subsequently issued on the Korean peninsula opposite Japan and in eastern Russia.
The eastern Korean province of Gangwon warned residents in several cities and counties of tsunamis by text message, national news agency Yonhap reported on Monday.
People near the coast were advised to seek safety in higher areas. After a series of smaller waves in the early evening local time, the weather bureau later registered a tsunami wave of 67 centimeters off the coastal town of Donghae.
The bureau warned that subsequent waves in the Sea of Japan – which Koreans call the East Sea – could reach a more dangerous level. Gangwon could be confronted with waves for more than 24 hours. No damage was initially reported there.
In Japan, however, dozens of houses collapsed due to the strong tremors, according to TV stations. The government reported six cases in the city of Wajima on the Noto peninsula where people were buried alive under rubble. A large fire also broke out in the town. The government set up a crisis team. However, there were no irregularities at nuclear power plants.
The waves were much smaller than those involved in Japan's tsunami disaster in March 2011. Back then, a magnitude nine quake triggered a massive tsunami that devastated large areas in the northeast and killed around 20,000 people. The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant suffered a meltdown.
Japan is one of the countries in the world most at risk from earthquakes.
Cover photo: Yusuke FUKUHARA / Yomiuri Shimbun / AFP