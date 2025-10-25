Record-breaking heat wave leaves Florida coral species "functionally extinct"

Miami, Florida - A record-breaking marine heat wave in 2023 left two ecologically vital coral species "functionally extinct" in Florida's Coral Reef, a study said Thursday, highlighting the growing dangers a warming climate poses for the world's oceans.

Elkhorn and staghorn corals have gone "functionally extinct" after a record-breaking ocean heat wave in 2023. © SHAYLE MATSUDA / SHEDD AQUARIUM / AFP

Elkhorn and staghorn corals, which take their names from the antler shapes they resemble and belong to the Acropora family, are fast-growing "reef builder" species that long dominated waters off Florida and in the Caribbean.

Both species – but particularly elkhorn – created complex branch-like structures akin to the dense canopy of a forest, providing crucial habitats for fish and acting as natural barriers against strong waves and coastal erosion.

The pair have been declining since the 1970s from threats including climate change, disease, and unsustainable fishing, which combined to leave them critically endangered.

But the 2023 heat wave – which persisted for almost three months and brought record-high ocean temperatures off Florida – proved a death knell for the two species in the Florida Coral Reef, the world's third-largest barrier reef.

"The numbers of these species that are left on the reef today are now so low that they're no longer able to perform their functional role in the ecosystem," Ross Cunning, a research biologist at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and co–first author of the paper that was published in Science, told AFP.

"This is something that demonstrates the level of climate pressures on our natural world and something we all need to take extremely seriously," he added.

Research to determine how many remain in the Caribbean is underway, but the picture appears bleak there, too.