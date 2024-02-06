Several people found safe after going missing in avalanche at Nevada ski resort hit by storm

Las Vegas, Nevada - Four people who went missing during an avalanche at a ski resort in southwestern Nevada have been found safe.

Four people have been rescued after being reported missing during an avalanche in southwestern Nevada (stock image). © 123RF/boggy22

The same severe storm system that's moving through California has caused an avalanche at the Lee Canyon ski resort, which is less than 50 miles from Las Vegas. Several people are missing, according to Las Vegas police.

Search and rescue personnel with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were sent to the scene to locate the stranded people.

"Four people were initially reported missing. Everyone has been located and is safe. We are currently assisting people off the mountain,"

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas warned people about a fierce winter storm hitting the region starting Sunday and extending through Tuesday. The storm is part of the same "band" of atmospheric river hovering over Southern California, where at least three people have died from falling trees.

Meteorologists in Nevada told travelers to expect one to three feet of snow above 6,000 feet and wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.