Supreme Court effectively puts an end to historic youth-led climate case

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a petition in Juliana v. US, effectively ending the historic, youth-led climate case.

Youth plaintiffs gather during the My Voice, My Rights, Our Future Rally to Save Juliana outside the White House in April 2024. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Brought by 21 youth in 2015, Juliana v. United States aimed to hold the US government accountable for its role in worsening the climate crisis, arguing that federal fossil fuel policies violated plaintiffs' constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property.

The plaintiffs – who long hoped to see the case go to trial on its merits – were asking the Supreme Court to review the 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals' decision last year to dismiss the suit without prejudice on jurisdictional grounds.

"Ultimately, we didn’t get the decision we wanted today, but we've had many wins along the way. For almost ten years, we've stood up for the rights of present and future generations, demanding a world where we can not only survive, but thrive," plaintiff Miko Vergun said in a press release.

"We've faced extreme resistance by the federal government, yet we've never wavered in our resolve," Vergun continued. "All great movements have faced obstacles, but what sets them apart is the perseverance of the people behind them."

"We've shown the world that young people will not be ignored, and I’m incredibly proud of the impact Juliana v. United States has made."