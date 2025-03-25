Supreme Court effectively puts an end to historic youth-led climate case
Washington DC - The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a petition in Juliana v. US, effectively ending the historic, youth-led climate case.
Brought by 21 youth in 2015, Juliana v. United States aimed to hold the US government accountable for its role in worsening the climate crisis, arguing that federal fossil fuel policies violated plaintiffs' constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property.
The plaintiffs – who long hoped to see the case go to trial on its merits – were asking the Supreme Court to review the 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals' decision last year to dismiss the suit without prejudice on jurisdictional grounds.
"Ultimately, we didn’t get the decision we wanted today, but we've had many wins along the way. For almost ten years, we've stood up for the rights of present and future generations, demanding a world where we can not only survive, but thrive," plaintiff Miko Vergun said in a press release.
"We've faced extreme resistance by the federal government, yet we've never wavered in our resolve," Vergun continued. "All great movements have faced obstacles, but what sets them apart is the perseverance of the people behind them."
"We've shown the world that young people will not be ignored, and I’m incredibly proud of the impact Juliana v. United States has made."
End of the road for Juliana v. US?
Although Juliana v. US did not go to trial as desired, it has succeeded in inspiring dozens of similar legal actions around the world.
In August 2023, a district court judge ruled in favor of youth plaintiffs in Held v. State of Montana, who had accused the state of violating their constitutional right to a "clean and healthful environment."
Young people also secured a historic settlement in Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation, the world's first youth-led constitutional climate case seeking to address pollution from the transportation sector.
Our Children's Trust – the organization behind the lawsuits – has said it is exploring the possibility of bringing the Juliana cause to international venues so that it can be heard under the framework of international law.
"Juliana has ignited a movement and created a powerful legal framework for future generations to assert their constitutional rights in the face of the climate crisis," said the group's chief legal counsel, Julia Olson.
"Our Children’s Trust remains committed to working with young people to hold their government accountable and we will see the federal government back in federal court very soon."
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire