Hawaii agrees to "historic" settlement in climate lawsuit brought by youth activists

Honolulu, Hawaii - Hawaii has reached a historic agreement in response to litigation by youth activists, promising to speed up the de-carbonization of its transport sector to protect their right to a safe and healthy climate .

Thirteen young people from across the islands brought the case in June 2022, arguing that their constitutional rights to a life-sustaining climate were being violated. They asked the state government to take action to implement its goals of net negative emissions in the transport system by 2045.



"The passion demonstrated by these young people in advocating for a healthy, sustainable future for their generation and those to come, is laudable," said Governor Josh Green in a statement issued late Thursday after the two sides reached an agreement.

"This settlement informs how we as a state can best move forward to achieve life-sustaining goals and further, we can surely expect to see these and other youth in Hawaii continue to step up to build the type of future they desire."

The settlement was announced just days before the case was set to head to trial on Monday, with the youths represented by attorneys for the nonprofits Earthjustice and Our Children's Trust.

Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) was the world's first youth-led constitutional climate case seeking to address climate pollution from the transportation sector.