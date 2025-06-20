Temperatures to reach sweltering heights in first US heat wave of 2025

Washington DC - The US is experiencing its first significant heat wave of the year, beginning Friday across the Great Plains and expanding into parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Overnight lows may remain around 80F in urban areas such as Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City. © ADAM GRAY / AFP

The extreme heat is expected to intensify as it shifts to the East Coast early next week, with temperatures reaching the highest level on the NWS's HeatRisk tool: Level 4, or "Extreme."

"Numerous daily record highs and warm lows are likely," the NWS said. "Light winds, sunny days, and a lack of overnight cooling will significantly increase the danger."

Washington could see highs of 99 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and 101F on Tuesday.

This level of heat can be dangerous for anyone without access to effective cooling and hydration, especially those engaged in prolonged outdoor activity, the NWS warns.

Designated cooling centers – including recreation centers and libraries – will be open during business hours, the mayor's office announced. Homeless residents will have access to shelters.

Overnight lows may remain around 80F in urban areas such as Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City.