Tourists spark outrage after destroying ancient natural rock formation

Las Vegas, Nevada - Two tourists vandalized an approximately 140 million-year-old natural rock formation on the Redstone Dune Trail in Nevada – sparking intense backlash on social media as a result.

The tourist attraction in Lake Mead National Park, located east of Last Vegas, is particularly popular with hikers due to its ancient rock formations.

Two unknown vandals have now caused an outcry from the public, as the National Park Service announced earlier this week.

To make matters worse, the men allowed themselves to be filmed during their destructive rampage and have since become wanted by police.

The clip shared on social media shows the two ruffians shaking and tugging at the boulders until they give way and tumble down the slope. The perpetrators also run the risk of slipping several times.

Meanwhile, a little girl stands and screams in the background – seemingly a daughter watching her father commit the crime.

Employees of the national park were horrified by the incident.

"It takes millions of years for these rock formations to form, and then you get a few idiots out there that are destroying all that work of nature…it's pretty appalling," spokesman John Haynes told Fox News.