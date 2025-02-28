Trump administration sparks alarm with hundreds of firings at NOAA climate agency

Washington DC - Hundreds of scientists and experts have been fired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a leading agency responsible for weather forecasting, climate analysis, marine conservation, and more, a Democratic lawmaker said Thursday.

Hundreds of people have been fired from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a key US weather and climate agency. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The cuts come as Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency enacts sweeping reductions to the federal workforce – moves that critics argue may exceed legal authority.

NOAA has been a prime target for conservative ideologues behind Project 2025, a blueprint for governing that President Donald Trump's new administration appears to be following.

The plan, developed by the Heritage Foundation, describes NOAA as one of the "main drivers of the climate change alarm industry" and calls for dismantling the agency. It also seeks to privatize the National Weather Service, leaving weather forecasting in the hands of companies like AccuWeather.

"Hundreds of scientists and experts at NOAA just received the news every federal worker has been dreading," Congressman Jared Huffman of California wrote in a statement.

"Musk's sham mission is bringing vital programs to a screeching halt. People nationwide depend on NOAA for free, accurate forecasts, severe weather alerts, and emergency information," added Huffman, who is the second most powerful member of the House Natural Resources Committee.

"Purging the government of scientists, experts, and career civil servants and slashing fundamental programs will cost lives."

A NOAA spokesperson said the agency would not comment on internal personnel matters.

"We continue to provide weather information, forecasts and warnings pursuant to our public safety mission," Theo Stein, the spokesperson, told AFP.