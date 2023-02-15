Turkey gets special NASA technology to help rescue trapped earthquake victims

Gaziantep, Turkey - NASA-designed technology was deployed following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria to help first responders locate people trapped under the rubble, the space agency said on Tuesday.

Technology developed by NASA and the US Department of Homeland Security is helping rescuers in Turkey locate people trapped in rubble. © Collage: REUTERS & US Department of Homeland Security

NASA said that rescue groups in Turkey were sent a spinoff technology that can detect people trapped under rubble from Florida's SpecOps Group.



Prototypes of the units, dubbed Finding Individuals for Disaster Emergency Response (FINDER), were originally built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security before licensing them to SpecOps.

"In times of disaster, technology can be a lifeline. FINDER, a

@NASA spinoff technology, is providing rescue teams with a crucial tool to locate and aid those in need after the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a tweet.

The units work by using microwave radar to detect miniscule motions of the body caused by processes such as heartbeats or respiration.

"Your body moves a millimeter when your heart beats. Because the rubble itself isn't moving, we can separate those motions out," said Jim Lux, who was task manager on the FINDER prototypes. "Then, we look to see if the motion shows both heartbeats and respiration."

NASA said it was also working to share its aerial views and data from space to support relief and recovery workers.