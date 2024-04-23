UN says Asia hit hardest by climate disasters as China sees massive flooding

Guangdong, China - More than 100,000 people have been evacuated as record rainfall hits the Chinese province of Guangdong, threatening extensive and lethal flooding. But this is not Asia's first rodeo.

Chinese cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen have been hit by major flooding. © imago/Xinhua

As of writing, four people have died and at least 10 are missing in the Guangdong region after severe rainfall caused extensive flooding.

The "once a century" event has seen swelling rivers threaten flash flooding even in the megacities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

News of the dramatic events in China's south come as the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) released a report Tuesday revealing that Asia is the region worst hit by climate change-related disasters and extreme weather.

According to the WMO, 79 disasters directly associated with "hydro-meteorological hazard events" were reported in Asia throughout 2023 alone.

On top of that, "Asia is warming faster than the global average."