UN takes huge step to protect high seas amid global climate emergency

Nearly 70 countries at the United Nations on Wednesday signed a first-ever treaty on protecting the international high seas amid the global climate emergency.

New York, New York - Nearly 70 countries at the United Nations on Wednesday signed a first-ever treaty on protecting the international high seas, raising hopes that it will come into force soon and protect threatened ecosystems vital to the planet.

United Nations attendees, including actors Jane Fonda and Sigourney Weaver, pose for a photo as the High Seas Treaty opens for signatures. © Ed JONES / AFP "It's an amazing moment to be here and see such multilateral cooperation and so much hope," actor Sigourney Weaver said in New York as the signatures opened.

The treaty marks change in "the way we view the ocean, from a big garbage dump and a place where we can take stuff, to a place that we take care of, that we steward, we respect," she told AFP. Sixty-seven countries signed the treaty on the first day, including the United States, China, Australia, the UK, France, Germany, and Mexico as well as the European Union as a whole, according to the UN. Environment and Climate Climate crisis has "opened the gates to hell," UN chief tells summit But each country must still ratify the treaty under its own domestic process. The treaty will come into force 120 days after 60 countries ratify it.

Fight for ocean protections enters "new chapter"

The high seas have long been ignored in discussions about environmental action, with only around 1% of international waters currently protected by conservation measures (stock image). © 123RF/whitcomberd After 15 years of discussion, the United Nations sealed the first treaty on the high seas in June by consensus, although Russia said it had reservations. The start of signatures marks "a new chapter" of "establishing meaningful protections" for the oceans, said Nichola Clark of the Ocean Governance Project at The Pew Charitable Trusts. The high seas are defined as the ocean area starting beyond countries' exclusive economic zones, or 200 nautical miles off coastlines – covering nearly half the planet. Science Scientists warn entire branches of the "Tree of Life" are going extinct Nonetheless, they have long been ignored in discussions on the environment. A key tool in the treaty will be the ability to create protected marine areas in international waters – only around 1% of which are now protected by any sort of conservation measures. The treaty is seen as crucial to an agreement to protect 30% of the world's oceans and lands by 2030, as agreed by governments in a separate historic accord on biodiversity reached in Montreal in December.

"Race to ratification" of the high seas treaty begins