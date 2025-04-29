Trump leaves climate vulnerable with derailing of crucial report

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration on Monday disbanded the authors of the US' premier climate report, a move scientists said threatens to derail a critical assessment mandated by Congress and vital to the nation's preparedness against global warming.

In an email sent to contributors of the Sixth National Climate Assessment (NCA6), the administration said the report's "scope" was being "reevaluated" and informed participants they were being "released from their roles," with no timeline offered for potential reengagement.

The decision follows mass firings earlier this month at the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP), the federal body overseeing the congressionally required report, and marks the latest flashpoint in Trump's sweeping efforts to reshape the federal government, particularly in the realm of science.

Rachel Cleetus, a senior policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) and a former author on NCA6's chapter on coastal impacts, blasted the move as reckless and politically motivated.

"Today, the Trump administration senselessly took a hatchet to a crucial and comprehensive US climate science report by dismissing its authors without cause or a plan," Cleetus said in a statement. "Trying to bury this report won't alter the scientific facts one bit, but without this information, our country risks flying blind into a world made more dangerous by human-caused climate change."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Other authors also took to social media to confirm they had received identical notices, expressing frustration and alarm over the unprecedented disruption of the scientific process.

Since returning to office, Trump has embarked on an aggressive overhaul of federal institutions, firing thousands of civil servants, including climate scientists and public health experts.