"Vague" net zero rules threaten climate targets, scientists warn

Countries must not count the carbon dioxide naturally sucked up by Earth's forests in their net zero climate plans, scientists said on Monday, warning that "vague" rules could end up with the world warming more than expected.

The world's oceans, forests, and soil absorb planet-heating carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, meaning they play a crucial role in efforts to stop temperatures from rising further. © Unsplash/Joseph Barrientos

The scientists, who developed the original science behind net zero, issued their warning in a new study as nations gathered in Azerbaijan for the latest round of UN climate talks.

These "natural carbon sinks" currently suck up around half of all the carbon dioxide emitted by humanity.

Under the Paris climate agreement, nations committed to curbing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times.

While they did not specify how they were going to achieve that target, scientists say the world needs to slash emissions almost in half this decade and reach net zero – when humanity will no longer emit more greenhouse gas than it captures – by 2050.

Once emissions are down to virtually zero, forests and oceans should be able to absorb some of the additional carbon dioxide that has built up in the atmosphere so that global temperatures can "stabilize," said Myles Allen, an Oxford University scientist and lead author of the study in the journal Nature.

Allen helped develop the science behind net zero in the 2000s.

But a problem has emerged since that "didn't occur to me at the time," he told a press conference.

As nations have announced their climate plans, some have claimed the amount of carbon naturally removed by their forests and land would make up for some of the emissions by their people and industries.

But natural carbon sinks cannot be counted on "to do two jobs at once," Allen emphasized.

"If we're going to count on them to mop up our historical emissions... we cannot at the same time use them to offset future fossil fuel emissions."