"Weather forecasts" by kids warning about climate crisis to hit TVs globally

New York, New York - Television viewers across the globe will get a special weather report Thursday as children take to the small screen to deliver special forecasts about their future – threatened by the climate crisis .

Children weather reporters have issued a dire warning about their future in a new climate initiative from the UN Development Program. © JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

From CNN to France 2, and in languages ranging from Spanish to Arabic to Hindi, the children are part of an effort conceived by the UN Development Program (UNDP), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and The Weather Channel.



"I'm Kaylee with a very special weather report. From down there to up here, everything is crazy," 11-year-old Kaylee tells viewers.

"It's not just a weather report to us. It is our future," she says.

Whether the weather is being reported by Kaylee, Noam, or Esteban in other languages, a map of the world shows temperatures that continue to rise.

And that's just the beginning: it moves onward to forecasts for 2050, set against a backdrop of fires and houses collapsing under the pressure of a swollen river.