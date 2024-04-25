World's largest private firms fail to set climate targets despite crisis

Only 40 of the world's 100 largest private firms have set net-zero carbon emissions targets to fight climate change , according to a report released Monday, lagging far behind public companies.

But for the world to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius, all companies need to reduce their planet-heating emissions, the report by the group Net Zero Tracker noted.



The lack of market and reputational pressures on private firms compared to those publicly listed, along with an absence of regulation, are to blame for their slow uptake of climate commitments, John Lange of Net Zero Tracker told AFP.

"I think things are changing on all three of those fronts," he added.

The report compared 200 of the world's largest public and private companies based on their reported emissions reduction strategies and net-zero targets.

It found that only 40 of the 100 private firms assessed had net zero targets, compared to 70 of 100 publicly listed companies.

Of the private companies that have set targets, just eight have published plans on how they will meet them.

"A pledge without a plan is not a pledge, it is a naked PR stunt," the report said.