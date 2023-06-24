Milky Way's supermassive black hole not as sleepy as previously thought, astronomers say

The supermassive black hole lurking at the center of our Milky Way galaxy is not as dormant as had been thought, a new scientific study shows.

NASA's IXPE space observatory spotted an X-ray echo of a powerful resurgence of activity two centuries ago in the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* at the center of the Milky Way. © IMAGO / Imaginechina-Tuchong

The slumbering giant woke up around 200 years ago to gobble up some nearby cosmic objects before going back to sleep, according to the study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.



NASA's IXPE space observatory spotted an x-ray echo of this powerful resurgence of activity, the researchers said.

The supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* – abbreviated to Sgr A* – is four million times more massive than the Sun. It sits 27,000 light years from Earth at the center of the Milky Way's spiral.

Last year astronomers revealed the first-ever image of the black hole – or rather, the glowing ring of gas that surrounds its blackness.

Sgr A* has "always been seen as a dormant black hole," said Frederic Marin, a researcher at France's Strasbourg Astronomical Observatory and the study's first author.

Most supermassive black holes squatting at the middle of their galaxies go dormant after swallowing up all the nearby matter.

"Imagine a bear going into hibernation after devouring everything around it," Marin told AFP.

But the international team of researchers discovered that at around the end of the 19th century, Sgr A* came out of its slumber and consumed any gas and dust unlucky enough to be within its reach.

The feeding frenzy lasted from several months to a year, before the beast went back into hibernation.