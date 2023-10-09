Nobel economics prize goes to Claudia Goldin for work on women in labor market

Stockholm, Sweden - The Nobel prize in economics was on Monday awarded to American economist Claudia Goldin for her research helping understand the role of women in the labor market.

Claudia Goldin is announced as the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. © JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

The Harvard professor, who is the third woman to be awarded the prestigious economics prize, was given the nod "for having advanced our understanding of women's labor market outcomes," the jury said.



"Her research reveals the causes of change, as well as the main sources of the remaining gender gap," it added in a statement.

Globally, about 50% of women participate in the labor market compared to 80% of men, but women earn less and are less likely to reach the top of the career ladder, the prize committee noted.

Of all the Nobels, the economics prize has the fewest number of women laureates, with just two previous winners since it was first awarded in 1969 – Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

The jury highlighted that Goldin's work's "provided the first comprehensive account of women's earnings and labor market participation through the centuries."