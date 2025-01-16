Blue Origin celebrates big milestone with spectacular launch of New Glenn rocket

Cape Canaveral, Florida - Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin livestreamed the historic moment it launched its massive New Glenn rocket for the first time early Thursday.

Blue Origin successfully launched its New Glenn rocket for the first time early on Thursday, celebrating a milestone in the company's history. © REUTERS

The rocket, whose inaugural mission had been delayed by several years, blasted off at 2:03 AM ET from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base.

The mission is seen as critical to Blue Origin's efforts to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which dominates the commercial space industry.

"New Glenn has passed the Karman line, the internationally recognized boundary of space!" Blue Origin posted X just a few minutes after liftoff.

"Second stage engine cutoff confirmed. New Glenn's second stage and payload are now in orbit," it later added.

An initial test launch of the towering 320-foot rocket, named in honor of legendary American astronaut John Glenn, had been scheduled for early Monday morning, but it was canceled after repeated halts during the countdown.

The company later said it had discovered an icing issue on a purge line and would aim for a possible early Tuesday morning launch, but that weather conditions were unfavorable.

On Monday night, Blue Origin announced that launch had been postponed.