Blue Origin escalates SpaceX rivalry with orbital launch of massive New Glenn rocket

Cape Canaveral, Florida - A quarter of a century after its founding, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin is finally ready for its maiden orbital voyage on Sunday with a brand new rocket the company hopes will shake up the commercial space race.

Named New Glenn after a legendary astronaut, it stands 320 feet tall, roughly equivalent to a 32-story building – and is set to blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in a launch window that opens at 1:00 AM.

"Pointy end up!" the company's CEO, Dave Limp, posted on X alongside photos of the gleaming white behemoth.

With the mission, dubbed NG-1, Bezos, the world's second-richest man, is taking direct aim at the world's wealthiest: Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX dominates the orbital launch market through its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets.

These serve the commercial sector, the Pentagon, and NASA – including, crucially, ferrying astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

"SpaceX has for the past several years been pretty much the only game in town, and so having a competitor.. this is great," G. Scott Hubbard, a retired senior NASA official, told AFP.

SpaceX, meanwhile, is planning the next orbital test of Starship – its gargantuan new-generation rocket – the very next day, upping the sense of high-stakes rivalry.