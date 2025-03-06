Deja vu on the Moon: Private spaceship makes wonky landing – again

Second time unlucky: A US company's lunar lander appears to have touched down at a wonky angle on Thursday, an embarrassing repeat of its previous mission's less-than-perfect landing last year.

Houston-based Intuitive Machines made history in February 2024 as the first private firm to place a spaceship on Earth's nearest neighbor, though the moment was marred by Odysseus toppling over upon touchdown.

For its second attempt, the company sent the hexagonal Athena lander to the Mons Mouton plateau, closer to the lunar south pole than any mission before it.

The team targeted a 12:32 PM ET touchdown, but as time passed with confirmation, mission control grew visibly tense.

Twenty minutes after the scheduled landing, company spokesman Josh Marshall announced on a webcast: "Athena is on the surface of the Moon." However, teams were still analyzing data to determine the lander's exact status, he said.

Later, CEO Steve Altemus acknowledged to reporters: "We don't believe we're in the correct attitude," an aeronautical term for orientation. He added that the lander's position could limit power generation and communication, impacting the mission's success.

Intuitive Machines' share price tumbled 20% in afternoon trading.

The company suggested that, as in its previous mission, issues with Athena's laser altimeters, which provide altitude and velocity readings, may have played a role in the suboptimal landing.