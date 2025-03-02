"We're on the Moon!" Firefly Aerospace sticks landing in historic first for private space missions

Firefly Aerospace successfully landed its spacecraft on the Moon on Sunday, marking only the second private mission to achieve the milestone – and the first to do so upright!

Firefly Aerospace on Sunday became the first private space mission to land a spacecraft upright on the Moon. © Handout / Firefly Aerospace / AFP

Blue Ghost Mission 1 touched down shortly after 3:34 AM ET near Mons Latreille, a volcanic formation in Mare Crisium on the Moon's northeastern near side.

"Y'all stuck the landing, we're on the Moon," an engineer at mission control in Austin, Texas, called out as the team erupted in cheers.

CEO Jason Kim confirmed that the spacecraft was "stable and upright" – in contrast to the first private landing last February, which came down sideways.

"We're on the Moon!" Nicky Fox, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, rejoiced.

The first image from the lander revealed the rocky, pockmarked terrain it had to autonomously navigate in order to select its touchdown spot, having slowed down from thousands of miles per hour to just two mph.