Japanese company ispace's moon landing attempt gets an unhappy ending

Tokyo, Japan - The Japanese firm ispace on Wednesday said its lunar lander Hakuto-R likely crash-landed on the moon.

The company could not establish communication with the spacecraft, ispace said hours after the scheduled landing time.



The company said in a statement there was a "high probability" that Hakuto-R "eventually made a hard landing on the Moon's surface."

"For Mission 1, it has been determined that Success 9 of the Mission 1 Milestones, successfully landing on the Moon and establishing communications, is no longer achievable," the Japanese firm continued.

"Although we do not expect to complete the lunar landing at this time, we believe that we have fully accomplished the significance of this mission, having acquired a great deal of data and experience by being able to execute the landing phase," said Takeshi Hakamada, founder and chief executive of ispace.