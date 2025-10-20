NASA acting chief announces "space race" for Artemis mission in rebuke to Musk's SpaceX

Washington DC - NASA is seeking bids for its planned Moon mission to compete against Elon Musk 's SpaceX, which it accused of being "behind" schedule.

NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy said he was looking for other space companies to compete with SpaceX. © Collage: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"We're going to have a space race in regard to American companies competing to see who can actually get us back to the Moon first," NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy said on Fox News.

"I'm in the process of opening that contract up. I think we'll see companies like Blue get involved, and maybe others."

Blue Origin is the Jeff Bezos-founded rival of SpaceX. That company currently has the contract for the fifth planned mission of the multibillion-dollar Artemis program, but concerns are growing that Musk may have overpromised on what and when it can deliver.

"I love SpaceX. It's an amazing company. The problem is, they're behind. They pushed their timelines out and we're in a race against China," Duffy, who is also the US transportation secretary, said.

"The president and I want to get to the Moon in this president's term, so I'm going to open up the contract."