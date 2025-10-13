SpaceX to launch another Starship test flight – with high stakes for company's future

South Padre Island, Texas - SpaceX is set to attempt the next test flight of its massive Starship rocket on Monday, as concerns grow that Elon Musk has overpromised his company's ability to deliver NASA's lunar projects and fulfill his own Mars ambitions.

SpaceX will attempt the next test flight of its massive Starship rocket on Monday. © RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

The space agency plans to use the mammoth Starship – the world's largest and most powerful rocket – in its efforts to return astronauts to the Moon. It is also key to Musk's zealous vision to take humans to Mars.

And while its last test mission in August was chalked up as a success, that followed a series of spectacular explosions that raised eyebrows among critics that Starship might not live up to its promises – at least not on the timeline lawmakers and the scientific community had hoped for.

The space agency's Artemis program hopes to return humans to the Moon as China forges ahead with a rival effort that's targeting 2030 at the latest for its first crewed mission.

President Donald Trump's second term in the White House has seen the administration pile pressure on NASA to accelerate its progress – efforts that Starship is key to.

Musk's company has a multibillion-dollar federal contract to develop a modified version of Starship as a lunar lander.

The manned Artemis III mission is intended for mid-2027 – but a NASA safety advisory panel has warned it could be "years late," according to Space Policy Online.