One year on "Mars": An inside look into NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

Texas - Sealed inside a habitat in Texas and cut off from the outside world for over a year, Kelly Haston was the commander of a first-of-its-kind simulation for NASA to prepare for a future mission to Mars.

A simulated Mars exterior portion of the CHAPEA’s Mars Dune Alpha at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on April 11, 2023. CHAPEA’s Mars Dune Alpha is a 3D-printed habitat designed to serve as an analog for one-year missions. © Mark Felix / AFP

From conducting mock "Marswalks" to tending to a vertical garden, and occasionally grappling with boredom – Haston expressed pride in advancing the cause of space exploration while admitting the experience made her reconsider the reality of life on the Red Planet.



"Going to space would be an amazing opportunity," the 53-year-old biologist said.

"But I would say that it would be harder having experienced this, to know how it feels to leave your people."

The overarching goal of the experiment, called CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) Mission 1, is to better understand the impacts of isolation on a crew's performance and health.

The project lasted 378 days and concluded in early July.

After all, a round-trip to Mars could easily take more than two years, factoring in the transit time of six to nine months and the time NASA hopes to spend on the planet.

Their 1,700-square-foot home included crew quarters, common areas, and even an area for crops like tomatoes and peppers. Called "Mars Dune Alpha" the 3D-printed habitat was installed inside a hangar at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Simulated "Marswalks" took place in an exterior area that recreated the Martian environment with red soil and cliffs painted along the walls.

Crew members donned spacesuits and passed through an airlock to reach the "sandbox," as it was nicknamed, with tasks coordinated by their colleagues inside.

For Haston, the hardest part was clear: "I could have been in that habitat for another year and survived with all of the other restrictions, but your people – you miss your people so much."