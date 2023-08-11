Russia successfully launches first moon mission in decades

Uglegorsk, Russia - Russia on Friday launched its Luna-25 space probe to explore the moon, in the first mission of its kind in nearly 50 years.

Russia successfully launched its Luna-25 lunar probe from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Friday morning. © via REUTERS

The Soyuz launch vehicle with the probe on board lifted off from the new Vostochny Cosmodrome at 9:10 AM local time on Friday (7 PM EDT on Thursday), as seen in a livestream broadcast by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.



The probe exited Earth's atmosphere on schedule after a few minutes.

"The launch was successful," Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov said.

The probe is to land at the lunar South Pole and search for water and collect soil samples.

The travel time to the moon is expected to be four and a half days, though Borisov said the hope is for a soft landing on the moon on August 21, as the first step will be to look for an ideal place for the probe to touch down.

The mission had been postponed several times due to technical problems.