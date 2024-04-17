Space debris from International Space Station crashes into Florida home

Naples, Florida - At the beginning of March, a Florida man witnessed a then-unknown object crash into his house. Now, there is finally news about the origin of the unidentified flying object, and NASA is involved!

Debris found at a Florida man's home was a fallen part of the International Space Station. © Unsplash/@nasa

It was already speculated at the time that it could be part of the International Space Station (ISS).

Homeowner Alejandro Otero shared photos of the crashed object on X and managed to make contact with NASA.

The space agency received the piece of debris and promptly began an investigation.

It turned out that the space debris, which weighed 1.6 pounds, was actually part of the ISS.

According to the NASA report, the object is part of a battery pack that was thrown off the space station in 2021 as part of a power supply upgrade.

The total mass of the parts, which were expected to burn up completely on entry into the atmosphere, was around 5,800 pounds.

The ISS announced that they will investigate how it was possible for the debris to survive re-entry.