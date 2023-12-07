NASA celebrates 25 years of the International Space Station

US space agency NASA celebrated the 25th anniversary of the start of work on the International Space Station (ISS) with a ceremony on Wednesday.

The International Space Station has turned 25! © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

NASA Deputy Chief Executive Bob Cabana and ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano spent around half an hour on the phone with the astronauts and cosmonauts currently stationed on the ISS – seven men and women from the US, Denmark, Japan, and Russia.



Exactly 25 years ago Wednesday, the first two modules, Unity and Zarya, were connected. The Russian module Zarya had been launched into space around three weeks earlier.

Cabana was the first American to enter the ISS.

"I can't believe it's 25 years ago today that we grabbed Zarya and brought it together with Unity. Absolutely fantastic," he said during the ceremony.

Since then, the human outpost has been orbiting the Earth 16 times a day at an altitude of around 256 miles.