Space mission takes off to uncover mysteries of dark universe

Cape Canaveral, Florida – A European space telescope has blasted off on a million-mile journey to uncover the mysteries of the dark universe.

An artist's concept of the Euclid space telescope, which was launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday. © REUTERS

The spacecraft Euclid took off from US spaceport Cape Canaveral in Florida, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk's company SpaceX on Saturday.

Euclid's space telescope "will create a great map of the large-scale structure of the Universe across space and time by observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, across more than a third of the sky," according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

Euclid aims to explore how the Universe has expanded and how structure has formed over cosmic history, to reveal more about the role of gravity and the nature of dark energy and dark matter, ESA said ahead of the launch.

Euclid is set to fly about 1.5 million kilometers – nearly 1 million miles – into space on a journey expected to take about a month. After a few tests, the mission, which is costing $1.5 billion, will begin in earnest in October.

The probe is to be in operation for six years.