Stranded NASA astronaut throws support behind Elon Musk amid rescue row

Washington DC - NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, stranded on the International Space Station since June, said Tuesday he believes Elon Musk 's claim that the billionaire proposed an early rescue plan, but it was ultimately rejected by then-President Joe Biden.

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore (l.), stranded on the ISS since June, said Tuesday he believes Elon Musk's claims about proposing an early rescue plan. © Collage: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Wilmore and fellow astronaut Suni Williams were originally scheduled for an eight-day mission, but their return was complicated when the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they were testing was deemed unsafe for the journey home.

Their prolonged stay has recently become a point of contention, with Musk and President Donald Trump accusing Biden's administration of abandoning the pair to avoid making Musk look like a savior.

"I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says is absolutely factual," said Wilmore, a former Navy test pilot. He admitted he wasn't privy to the ins and outs of the drama, but added, "I believe him. I don't know all those details."

Musk recently clashed online with Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen, who accused him of lying in a Fox News interview when he claimed the astronauts were abandoned for "political reasons."

Mogensen pointed out that, since the Boeing Starliner was deemed unsafe for return with people aboard, NASA had planned for months to bring Wilmore and Williams back on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which arrived at the ISS in September with two spare seats.

No alternative plan has been publicly discussed, and Crew-9's return has been delayed by SpaceX itself due to setbacks in preparing the Dragon spacecraft for Crew-10, now scheduled for launch on March 12.

Interrupting the standard crew rotation would also be a deviation from protocol, and extended astronaut stays are not unprecedented.