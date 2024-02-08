US companies set Valentine's Day launch date for next Moon mission

Cape Canaveral, Florida - US companies are set to launch for the Moon on Valentine's Day, February 14, less than a month since a similar mission ended in failure with the spaceship burning up in the Earth's atmosphere, NASA said Wednesday.

SpaceX is set for a February 14 blastoff in US companies' latest attempt to land on the Moon. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

The upcoming attempt features a lander built by Houston-based Intuitive Machines fixed to the top of a SpaceX rocket, while the last try involved a United Launch Alliance rocket and Astrobotics lander.



But the stakes remain just as high: achieving America's first soft touchdown on the lunar surface since the end of the Apollo-era five decades ago, and the first ever by private industry.

SpaceX is targeting a 12:57 AM blast off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander expected to land on the Moon on February 22, at an impact crater near the lunar south pole.

NASA paid Intuitive Machines more than $100 million to ship its scientific hardware on the mission, part of a broader strategy to stimulate a lunar economy and delegate routine cargo missions to the private sector.

The "Nova-C" lander's payload includes instruments to better understand the lunar environment as NASA prepares to send human crew members back to the celestial body under the Artemis program later this decade.

It also includes more colorful cargo, including sculptures by the artist Jeff Koons.