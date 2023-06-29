Virgin Galactic finally takes its first paying customers to space!

Truth and Consequences, New Mexico - For a ticket price of close to half a million dollars, Virgin Galactic is now taking private individuals roughly 54 miles into space to experience the feeling of weightlessness.

Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space plane took its first paying passengers into space on Thursday, June 29, 2023. © REUTERS

For years, British billionaire Richard Branson vowed that commercial space flights with his firm Virgin Galactic were just around the corner.

On Thursday, that hype finally became reality when three Italian researchers boarded the VSS Unity space plane as Virgin Galactic's first paying passengers and flew about four minutes in suborbital space.

The researchers – Col. Walter Villadei and Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi of the Italian Air Force and Pantaleone Carlucci, an engineer with the National Research Council of Italy – spent their precious minutes in microgravity conducting scientific research.

The carrier aircraft and the attached VSS Unity space plane took off from the Spaceport America launch site around 7:30 AM PT near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico, and climbed to an altitude of about 45,000 feet.

By 8:30 AM, the carrier aircraft released the space plane, which rocketed to the edge of space.

At 8:31 AM, the space plane's motor cut off, and the researchers were free to move around. Villadei was the only researcher to get out of his seat, and he propelled himself to the back of the craft where he tended to experiments on a stationary rack.



By 8:35 AM, everyone was back in their seats. The craft touched down back in New Mexico around 8:44 AM.

Prior to Thursday's flight, only Branson and Virgin Galactic employees had flown aboard the space plane. As of last year, the company had received reservations for nearly 800 tickets and collected $103.3 million in deposits and membership fees from "future astronauts," according to Virgin Galactic's most recent annual report.

A seat on Virgin Galactic's space plane now costs $450,000, up from the initial price of $200,000 that early enthusiasts paid.