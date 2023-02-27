Alabama basketball's Brandon Miller deletes social media amid off-court drama

After receiving heavy backlash from the basketball world over his involvement in a murder case investigation, Alabama Crimson Tide basketball star Brandon Miller appears to have deleted his Twitter account on Monday. © Brandon Sumrall / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The freshman forward performed a controversial "pat down" entrance before the showdown against Arkansas on Saturday.

During his pre-game introduction, Miller walked down the line of his teammates before being stopped and pat down by walk-on Adam Cottrell, imitating a person being pat down by law enforcement for weapons.



Miller allegedly bought the gun used in the killing of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, which his former teammate Darius Miles was charged in connection with.

Adding another layer of chaos to the public nightmare, Miller then used a photo of the "pat down" moment as his Twitter header before deleting his account entirely.

Following Saturday's game, head coach Nate Oats – who fans dubbed as "tone-deaf to compassion" after his carless response to the media during the murder investigation – reassured reporters that Miller's actions that night were addressed.

"I think that's something that's been going on all year. I don't really know. I don't watch our introductions. I'm not involved with them," Oats said in a postgame interview. "Regardless, it's not appropriate. It's been addressed ... I can assure you it will not happen again for the remainder of the year."

While the inappropriate entrance may never happen again, the one time it happened was enough for the college basketball world to be pretty much done with the Miller-Oats duo.