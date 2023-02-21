Alabama basketball's Brandon Miller linked to shooting as coach's remarks cause outrage

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - According to police testimony on Tuesday, Alabama basketball star freshman Brandon Miller was directly connected to the murder case involving former Alabama teammate Darius Miles.

More details have surfaced about the fatal shooting that has rocked the Alabama Crimson Tide and the world of college basketball.

According to new official info, Miller reportedly provided Miles with the gun used to kill 23-year-old Jamea Harris off-campus last month.

Miles and another man, 20-year-old Michael Davis, are currently facing capital murder charges for Harris' death. Miles was immediately removed from the Alabama basketball team after his arrest on January 16.



Miles apparently texted Miller and asked him to bring his gun to the scene. Another Alabama player, Jaden Bradley, was also at the scene, according to police. Neither players have been charged.

Tuscaloosa chief deputy D.A. Paula Whitley told Al.com that Miller isn’t also facing charges because "there’s nothing we could charge him with according to the law."

Meanwhile, Miller hasn't missed a beat on the court. On Saturday against Georgia, he became the fastest player in Alabama history to reach 500 points, notching his 10th 20-plus game this season.