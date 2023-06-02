Angel Reese brings fire cameo in Cardi B and Latto's music video

Angel Reese (l.) has continued her rise to superstardom appearing in her second music video in less than 24 hours with Big Latto and Grammy Award winner Cardi B. © Collage: Michael loccisano / Monica Schipper / Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Angel Reese has continued her rise to superstardom by appearing in her second music video, with both dropped in less than 24 hours!

After making a cameo in NLE Choppa's music video for the hit Champions, the baller appeared in Latto and Cardi B's video for Put It On Da Floor Again (remix), released at midnight on Friday.

"I told y’all I wanted to be a video vixen," the 21-year-old tweeted Friday morning after the music video premiered. "Now I see why y’all hate me, GOOD NIGHTTTT from tallyyyy," she later added.

At one point in the song, Cardi B even references Reese and the entire LSU Tigers basketball team, rapping: "I been balling so damn hard, could've went to LSU."

Reese retweeted several comments and snippets of the video as fans went nuts in response, congratulating her on the recent success.

"Bag after bag love to see it," one fan tweeted.

"LSU queen along with other Queens," another wrote.